Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 363,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,224. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.