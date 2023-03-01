Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

