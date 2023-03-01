Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the period.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance
FBND traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 857,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $51.28.
