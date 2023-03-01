Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

