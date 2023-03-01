Estabrook Capital Management Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,259,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,084,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

