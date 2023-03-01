Estabrook Capital Management Has $65,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 805,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,917. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

