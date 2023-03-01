Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,222 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity

Corteva Price Performance

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,718. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

