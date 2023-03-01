Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,112 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,669,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,095,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

