Estabrook Capital Management Sells 329 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.6% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.8 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 6,059,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.