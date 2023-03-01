Estabrook Capital Management Sells 440 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 755,858 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.08. 818,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,876. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.