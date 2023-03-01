Estabrook Capital Management Sells 852 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.19. 3,723,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

