Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.
General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.
