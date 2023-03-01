Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,607.54 or 0.06930949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $196.72 billion and $6.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025094 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

