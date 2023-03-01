Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 6,142,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.