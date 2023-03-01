Ethic Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. 7,629,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,760,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

