Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.28. 5,140,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

