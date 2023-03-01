Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $155.16. 2,054,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $199.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

