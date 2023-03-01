Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 15,172,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,052,029. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

