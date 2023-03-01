Ethic Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,390. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

