Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 2.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.45 and last traded at $120.58. 1,097,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,025,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,764. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

