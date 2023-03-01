Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.00 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Euler has a market cap of $82.00 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00034747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

