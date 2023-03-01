Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 810 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 3.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.11.

FNV stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,061. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

