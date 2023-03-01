Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 2.5 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

CCU traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 292,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,353. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

