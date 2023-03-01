Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,950. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

