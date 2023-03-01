Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 2.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 220,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,022. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.