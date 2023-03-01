Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in February

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euroapi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Euroapi Stock Performance

Shares of EAPIF stock remained flat at C$16.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.36. Euroapi has a twelve month low of C$13.05 and a twelve month high of C$23.40.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

