EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
