EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

