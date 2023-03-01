EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 24,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.