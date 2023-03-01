EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 24,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.
EVE Trading Up 7.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.
Institutional Trading of EVE
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.