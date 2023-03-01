Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 11.8%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.79. 446,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,087,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Eventbrite Stock Up 13.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $979.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
