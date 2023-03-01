Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,145 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,130. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

