Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $78,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.69. The company had a trading volume of 926,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average of $207.17. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

