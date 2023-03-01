Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $17.55 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5,310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 568,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after buying an additional 558,049 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,278,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 356,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,069. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

