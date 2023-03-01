Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $55,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

