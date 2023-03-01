Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $102,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.45. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

