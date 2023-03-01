Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,460 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,610. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

