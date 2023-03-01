Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,363 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Best Buy worth $38,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. 2,153,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

