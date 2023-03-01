Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.55. 879,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,411. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.