Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 378 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

