Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 5,262 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 71,957,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,743,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.