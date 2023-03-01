Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 13,038,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,022,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.