Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $575,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $379.65. 469,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

