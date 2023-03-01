Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $985,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,928. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

