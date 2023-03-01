Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.