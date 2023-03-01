Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,929. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

