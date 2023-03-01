Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0949 on Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $164.83 million and $1.62 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,736,938,516 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

