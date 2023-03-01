Everscale One Day Volume Tops $1.99 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $164.37 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,736,891,067 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

