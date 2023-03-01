Evmos Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $118.83 million and $1.29 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.