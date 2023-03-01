Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

