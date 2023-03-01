Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,645 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.53% of Executive Network Partnering worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $103,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $771,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance

NYSE ENPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 49,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

