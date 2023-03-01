Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Expeditors International of Washington

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

